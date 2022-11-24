Who's Playing

No. 18 Alabama @ No. 12 Michigan State

Current Records: Alabama 4-0; Michigan State 3-1

What to Know

The #12 Michigan State Spartans will square off against the #18 Alabama Crimson Tide at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter.

Things were close when MSU and the Villanova Wildcats clashed last week, but the Spartans ultimately edged out the opposition 73-71. Four players on MSU scored in the double digits: guard Tyson Walker (22), forward Joey Hauser (13), guard A.J. Hoggard (13), and forward Malik Hall (12).

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Bama at home against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks last Friday as the squad secured a 104-62 win. Alabama's forward Brandon Miller was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 7-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 28 points and eight boards.

MSU is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped MSU to 3-1 and the Crimson Tide to 4-0. Last week the Spartans relied heavily on Tyson Walker, who had 22 points and five assists. It will be up to Alabama's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.