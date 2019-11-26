Watch Michigan State vs. Georgia: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Michigan State vs. Georgia basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 3 Michigan State (home) vs. Georgia (away)
Current Records: Michigan State 3-2; Georgia 4-1
What to Know
The #3 Michigan State Spartans will take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lahaina Civic Center. MSU is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
It looks like the Spartans got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, the Virginia Tech Hokies took down MSU 71-66 on Monday. F Aaron Henry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points along with five rebounds.
As for UGA, it looks like UGA got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (36) and lost 80-61 to the Dayton Flyers. One thing holding UGA back was the mediocre play of G Anthony Edwards, who did not have his best game; he finished with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
This next game looks promising for the Spartans, who are favored by a full 13 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a big 13-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 152
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
