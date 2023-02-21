Who's Playing

Indiana @ Michigan State

Current Records: Indiana 19-8; Michigan State 16-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Michigan State Spartans are heading back home. The Spartans and the #17 Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. IU should still be riding high after a victory, while MSU will be looking to get back in the win column.

MSU received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 84-72 to the Michigan Wolverines. Guard Tyson Walker had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, IU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Illinois Fighting Illini 71-68. It was another big night for IU's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds along with five blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Jackson-Davis has had at least ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spartans are expected to win a tight contest. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Hoosiers have struggled against the spread on the road.

MSU is now 16-10 while IU sits at 19-8. IU is 13-5 after wins this year, and MSU is 6-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Spartans are a 3-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Michigan State have won six out of their last 11 games against Indiana.