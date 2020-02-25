Watch Michigan State vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Iowa @ Michigan State

Current Records: Iowa 19-8; Michigan State 18-9

What to Know

The #18 Iowa Hawkeyes haven't won a game against the #24 Michigan State Spartans since Jan. 14 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Hawkeyes and the Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Iowa beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 85-76 last Thursday. Iowa's center Luka Garza did his thing and had 24 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why MSU was a heavy favorite Thursday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They made easy work of the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week and carried off an 86-65 victory. MSU got double-digit scores from five players: guard Cassius Winston (23), forward Gabe Brown (17), guard Kyle Ahrens (14), forward Aaron Henry (13), and forward Xavier Tillman (10). Tillman has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.

The wins brought Iowa up to 19-8 and MSU to 18-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.7 on average. But MSU is even better: they enter the contest with 5.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 152

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State have won four out of their last six games against Iowa.