Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Michigan State vs. Michigan basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan @ Michigan State
Current Records: Michigan 10-3; Michigan State 11-3
What to Know
The #12 Michigan Wolverines have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the #14 Michigan State Spartans at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Michigan entered their contest last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They ended the year with a bang, routing the UMass Lowell River Hawks 86-60. Michigan's C Jon Teske was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 25 points in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, MSU made easy work of the Illinois Fighting Illini last Thursday and carried off a 76-56 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Spartans was F Xavier Tillman, who had 19 points and six assists along with seven rebounds and four blocks. Tillman has now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
The wins brought the Spartans up to 11-3 and the Wolverines to 10-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wolverines come into the game boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.40%. The Spartans have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 81.4 points per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $155.00
Odds
The Spartans are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 143
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan State have won five out of their last eight games against Michigan.
- Mar 17, 2019 - Michigan State 65 vs. Michigan 60
- Mar 09, 2019 - Michigan State 75 vs. Michigan 63
- Feb 24, 2019 - Michigan State 77 vs. Michigan 70
- Mar 03, 2018 - Michigan 75 vs. Michigan State 64
- Jan 13, 2018 - Michigan 82 vs. Michigan State 72
- Feb 07, 2017 - Michigan 86 vs. Michigan State 57
- Jan 29, 2017 - Michigan State 70 vs. Michigan 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Michigan State 89 vs. Michigan 73
