Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Michigan @ Michigan State

Current Records: Michigan 10-3; Michigan State 11-3

What to Know

The #12 Michigan Wolverines have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the #14 Michigan State Spartans at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Michigan entered their contest last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They ended the year with a bang, routing the UMass Lowell River Hawks 86-60. Michigan's C Jon Teske was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 25 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, MSU made easy work of the Illinois Fighting Illini last Thursday and carried off a 76-56 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Spartans was F Xavier Tillman, who had 19 points and six assists along with seven rebounds and four blocks. Tillman has now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

The wins brought the Spartans up to 11-3 and the Wolverines to 10-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wolverines come into the game boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.40%. The Spartans have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 81.4 points per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $155.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: 143

Series History

Michigan State have won five out of their last eight games against Michigan.