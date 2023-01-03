Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Michigan State
Current Records: Nebraska 8-6; Michigan State 9-4
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a game against the Michigan State Spartans since Jan. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Cornhuskers and MSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Nebraska isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Last week, Nebraska wrapped up 2022 with a 66-50 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Five players on Nebraska scored in the double digits: forward Juwan Gary (14), guard C.J. Wilcher (13), guard Sam Griesel (12), forward Derrick Walker (10), and guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (10).
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday MSU proved too difficult a challenge. The Spartans ended the year with a bang, routing the Bulls 89-68. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on MSU. Michigan State's forward Joey Hauser was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 12 boards along with six assists.
The wins brought the Cornhuskers up to 8-6 and MSU to 9-4. Nebraska is 4-3 after wins this season, MSU 5-3.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Spartans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Michigan State have won nine out of their last ten games against Nebraska.
