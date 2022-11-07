Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Michigan State

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Michigan State Spartans are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Northern Arizona (9-23), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. MSU was 23-13 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Duke Blue Devils 85-76.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lumberjacks ranked 350th worst with respect to takeaways last year, where the team accrued only 9.7 on average (bottom 101%). MSUs had an even harder time: they were 16th worst when it came to takeaways last year, with the team coming up with only 10.4 on average (bottom 96%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.