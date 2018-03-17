Watch Michigan State vs. Syracuse online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date
The Spartans face Syracuse in the second round for a shot at the Sweet 16
No. 11 seed Syracuse had to play its way into the NCAA Tournament through Dayton, and now suddenly finds itself within a game of the Sweet 16 after knocking off No. 6 seed TCU on Friday. The Orange won't have an easy road, though. It runs through No. 3 seed Michigan State at the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
About No. 3 seed Michigan State
Michigan State survived a late rally from No. 14 Bucknell to avoid upset on Friday. The Spartans shook off the rust after nearly a two-week absence of competition, and now must ratchet it up into high gear Sunday against a Syracuse team suddenly rounding into form.
About No. 11 seed Syracuse
It wasn't pretty for Syracuse in its win over TCU 57-52, but style points don't count when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. The Orange aren't shooting particularly well, but they are taking care of the ball and stifling teams with their defense. Can they do the same against a talent-rich Michigan State team?
Viewing Information
- Location: Little Caesar's Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Dates: Sunday, March 18 at approx. 2:40 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
