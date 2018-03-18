Watch Michigan State vs. Syracuse online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, updates, date, time

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

No. 11 seed Syracuse had to work its way into the field of 64 by participating in one of the four play-in games in Dayton, and is now one win away from a Sweet 16 appearance. The Orange will meet No. 3 seed Michigan State -- which barely knocked out No. 14 seed Bucknell -- on Sunday afternoon in Detroit.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 3 seed Michigan State



Michigan State survived a late rally from No. 14 Bucknell to avoid upset on Friday. The Spartans shook off the rust after nearly a two-week absence of competition, and now must ratchet it up into high gear Sunday against a Syracuse team suddenly rounding into form.

About No. 11 seed Syracuse



It wasn't pretty for Syracuse in its win over TCU 57-52, but style points don't count when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. The Orange aren't shooting particularly well, but they are taking care of the ball and stifling teams with their defense. Can they do the same against a talent-rich Michigan State team?

Viewing Information

Location : Little Caesar's Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

: Little Caesar's Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Dates : Sunday, March 18 at 2:40 p.m. ET



: Sunday, March 18 at 2:40 p.m. ET TV : CBS



: CBS Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

