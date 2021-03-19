After UCLA closed the first half against Michigan State with a buzzer-beating jumper to cut Michigan State's lead to 11 going into halftime of their First Four matchup in the NCAA Tournament, Spartans coach Tom Izzo and junior forward Gabe Brown got into a heated exchange as the two walked off the court into the locker room.

The incident came after Brown missed a defensive assignment that allowed Bruins forward Jaime Jaquez to sink a jumper as time expired. Brown immediately turned to his teammates to try and clear up confusion on missing a switch. He was then greeted by a none-too-happy Izzo, who pointed and shouted about the miscue. Brown returned fire with his own pointing and shouting.

It quickly escalated from there as Izzo grabbed Brown's arm, then his jersey, as he marched into the tunnel. Brown swatted away Izzo's hand before Izzo quickly paced his way up the tunnel, and the two appeared to exchange even more words.

Izzo's been known to coach his players hard. In 2019, a similar moment took place after he got into the grill of Spartans wing Aaron Henry to chew him out. Henry later said the exchange wasn't a big deal, and Sparty went to the Final Four that season.