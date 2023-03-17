It's still only the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has already given us one of the first viral coach moments of this year's March Madness after snapping a whiteboard during the Spartans' 72-62 win over USC.

Izzo got into a heated discussion with officials after Malik Hall was called for an offensive foul while trying to post up a smaller defender with his team up eight points. However, Trojans guard Boogie Ellis fell to the ground and Izzo ran onto the court expressing his displeasure with the call.

After airing his grievances, Izzo was handed a whiteboard by an assistant coach and promptly snapped it in half. The Spartans were

actually leading at the time of the call and promptly went on a run to all but put the game way late in the second half. Michigan State also shot more free throws and was called for fewer fouls than the Trojans.

Follow along with all of Friday's March Madness action.

Despite the frustrations on Izzo's part, Michigan State put together a strong performance to win its first-round matchup. Four starters scored in double figures, while the Trojans were held to barely 40% from the field. Michigan State has won at least one NCAA Tournament game in four of the last five NCAA Tournaments.