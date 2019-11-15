Watch Michigan vs. Elon: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
How to watch Michigan vs. Elon basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan (home) vs. Elon (away)
Current Records: Michigan 2-0; Elon 2-1
Last Season Records: Michigan 28-6; Elon 11-21
What to Know
The Elon Phoenix have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are on the road again on Friday and play against the Michigan Wolverines at 7 p.m. ET at Crisler Center.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets took down Elon 64-41 on Monday. G Marcus Sheffield II wasn't much of a difference maker for the Phoenix; he finished with 12 points on 6-for-19 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Michigan also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (18) and won 79-69 over the Creighton Bluejays. No one put up better numbers for Michigan than F Isaiah Livers, who really brought his A game. He had 22 points.
Michigan's win lifted them to 2-0 while Elon's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Michigan can repeat their recent success or if Elon bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wolverines are a big 25-point favorite against the Phoenix.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 139
