Who's Playing

Indiana @ Michigan

Current Records: Indiana 17-7; Michigan 14-10

What to Know

The #18 Indiana Hoosiers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. IU and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Crisler Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Michigan winning the first 80-62 and the Hoosiers taking the second 74-69.

IU didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 66-60 win. It was another big night for IU's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 18 rebounds along with six assists.

Meanwhile, Michigan took their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday by a conclusive 93-72 score. Six players on the Wolverines scored in the double digits: guard Jett Howard (22), center Hunter Dickinson (16), guard Dug McDaniel (14), guard Kobe Bufkin (13), guard Joey Baker (11), and forward Terrance Williams II (10).

The Hoosiers are expected to lose this next one by 3. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Indiana's opponents whenever they hit the road.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a 3-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan have won nine out of their last 11 games against Indiana.