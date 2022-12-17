Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Michigan

Current Records: Lipscomb 7-4; Michigan 6-3

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will square off against the Michigan Wolverines on the road at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Crisler Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Bisons escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63.

Meanwhile, Michigan strolled past the Minnesota Golden Gophers with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 90-75. The Wolverines relied on the efforts of guard Dug McDaniel, who had 15 points and seven assists, and center Hunter Dickinson, who had 19 points. McDaniel had some trouble finding his footing against the Kentucky Wildcats last week, so this was a step in the right direction. McDaniel's points were the most he has had all year.

Lipscomb have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Lipscomb against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Lipscomb is now 7-4 while Michigan sits at 6-3. The Bisons are 4-2 after wins this season, the Wolverines 3-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 14-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.