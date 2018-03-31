Watch Michigan vs. Loyola-Chicago Final Four online: Updates, 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

The Final Four is underway from San Antonio. It's Michigan vs. Loyola-Chicago in the first national semifinals. We'll have updates along the way and info on how you can follow along. So check back often.

On the one side of the March Madness brackets, both No. 1 seeds were lost in the ridiculousness of the opening weekend, and Loyola-Chicago and Michigan capitalized. Staring across the bracket at Villanova and Kansas are a No. 11 seed and a No. 3 seed -- Cinderella and a team that is defying the odds to keep winning.

For Michigan, it's been a strange route to get here. From a terrible win against Montana to a miracle shot against Houston in Wichita during the opening weekend, Michigan's second weekend has looked a lot better. It demolished Texas A&M before having struggles with a physical Florida State team, but behind ridiculously gritty defense it's survived everything thus far.

Loyola-Chicago has had, if possible, a weirder road. It won its first three games by a combined four points before destroying Kansas State. The Sister Jean Dream is alive and well, and Loyola-Chicago tied for the highest seed to ever make the Final Four. Loyola-Chicago is keeping the Missouri Valley on the map, but right now it's all about the Ramblers.

Michigan and Loyola-Chicago is, to be frank, a strange match-up. Michigan's key players haven't really played as such this tournament, with the Wolverines instead relying on a cohesive gameplan and stingy defense. Loyola-Chicago, meanwhile, is getting great play from Ben Richardson -- who had a career high in the regional final against Kansas State -- and it looks like it absolutely caught fire at the right time.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket.

Viewing Information

Location : Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas



: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas When : Saturday, March 31 at 6:09 p.m. ET



: Saturday, March 31 at 6:09 p.m. ET TV : TBS



: TBS Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

