Who's Playing
Michigan State @ Michigan
Current Records: Michigan State 16-9; Michigan 14-12
What to Know
The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Crisler Center. MSU will be strutting in after a win while the Wolverines will be stumbling in from a loss.
Michigan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 64-59 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Guard Jett Howard wasn't much of a difference maker for Michigan; Howard played for 37 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-14 shooting.
Meanwhile, MSU took their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday by a conclusive 62-41 score. MSU's forward Joey Hauser looked sharp as he shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and eight rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wolverines are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Now might not be the best time to take Michigan against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Michigan is now 14-12 while MSU sits at 16-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Michigan enters the matchup with only 9.9 turnovers per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. Less enviably, MSU is 354th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $99.00
Odds
The Wolverines are a slight 2-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Michigan State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Michigan.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Michigan State 59 vs. Michigan 53
- Mar 01, 2022 - Michigan 87 vs. Michigan State 70
- Jan 29, 2022 - Michigan State 83 vs. Michigan 67
- Mar 07, 2021 - Michigan State 70 vs. Michigan 64
- Mar 04, 2021 - Michigan 69 vs. Michigan State 50
- Feb 08, 2020 - Michigan 77 vs. Michigan State 68
- Jan 05, 2020 - Michigan State 87 vs. Michigan 69
- Mar 17, 2019 - Michigan State 65 vs. Michigan 60
- Mar 09, 2019 - Michigan State 75 vs. Michigan 63
- Feb 24, 2019 - Michigan State 77 vs. Michigan 70
- Mar 03, 2018 - Michigan 75 vs. Michigan State 64
- Jan 13, 2018 - Michigan 82 vs. Michigan State 72
- Feb 07, 2017 - Michigan 86 vs. Michigan State 57
- Jan 29, 2017 - Michigan State 70 vs. Michigan 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Michigan State 89 vs. Michigan 73