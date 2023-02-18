Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Michigan

Current Records: Michigan State 16-9; Michigan 14-12

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Crisler Center. MSU will be strutting in after a win while the Wolverines will be stumbling in from a loss.

Michigan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 64-59 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Guard Jett Howard wasn't much of a difference maker for Michigan; Howard played for 37 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, MSU took their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday by a conclusive 62-41 score. MSU's forward Joey Hauser looked sharp as he shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wolverines are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Now might not be the best time to take Michigan against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Michigan is now 14-12 while MSU sits at 16-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Michigan enters the matchup with only 9.9 turnovers per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. Less enviably, MSU is 354th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a slight 2-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Michigan.