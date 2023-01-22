Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Michigan
Current Records: Minnesota 7-10; Michigan 10-8
What to Know
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crisler Center. Neither Minnesota nor Michigan could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
Minnesota has to be aching after a bruising 61-39 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday. Minnesota was surely aware of their 13.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Forward Dawson Garcia had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Michigan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 64-58 to the Maryland Terrapins. Center Hunter Dickinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Dickinson has had at least ten rebounds.
The Golden Gophers are now 7-10 while the Wolverines sit at 10-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Minnesota is stumbling into the matchup with the 17th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, Michigan comes into the game boasting the eighth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.1.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Michigan have won nine out of their last 13 games against Minnesota.
- Dec 08, 2022 - Michigan 90 vs. Minnesota 75
- Dec 11, 2021 - Minnesota 75 vs. Michigan 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - Minnesota 75 vs. Michigan 57
- Jan 06, 2021 - Michigan 82 vs. Minnesota 57
- Jan 12, 2020 - Minnesota 75 vs. Michigan 67
- Mar 16, 2019 - Michigan 76 vs. Minnesota 49
- Feb 21, 2019 - Michigan 69 vs. Minnesota 60
- Jan 22, 2019 - Michigan 59 vs. Minnesota 57
- Feb 03, 2018 - Michigan 76 vs. Minnesota 73
- Mar 11, 2017 - Michigan 84 vs. Minnesota 77
- Feb 19, 2017 - Minnesota 83 vs. Michigan 78
- Feb 10, 2016 - Michigan 82 vs. Minnesota 74
- Jan 20, 2016 - Michigan 74 vs. Minnesota 69