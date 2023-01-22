Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Michigan

Current Records: Minnesota 7-10; Michigan 10-8

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crisler Center. Neither Minnesota nor Michigan could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Minnesota has to be aching after a bruising 61-39 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday. Minnesota was surely aware of their 13.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Forward Dawson Garcia had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Michigan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 64-58 to the Maryland Terrapins. Center Hunter Dickinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Dickinson has had at least ten rebounds.

The Golden Gophers are now 7-10 while the Wolverines sit at 10-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Minnesota is stumbling into the matchup with the 17th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, Michigan comes into the game boasting the eighth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan have won nine out of their last 13 games against Minnesota.