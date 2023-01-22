Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Michigan

Current Records: Minnesota 7-10; Michigan 10-8

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Minnesota and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Crisler Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Golden Gophers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 61-39 punch to the gut against the Purdue Boilermakers this past Thursday. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of forward Dawson Garcia, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Michigan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 64-58 to the Maryland Terrapins. A silver lining for Michigan was the play of center Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Dickinson has had at least ten rebounds.

Minnesota have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-0 ATS in away games but only 7-10 all in all.

The losses put the Golden Gophers at 7-10 and the Wolverines at 10-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota is 17th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, Michigan enters the game with only 10.1 turnovers per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in Michigan's favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 13-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Michigan have won nine out of their last 13 games against Minnesota.