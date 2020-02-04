Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Michigan

Current Records: Ohio State 14-7; Michigan 13-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Crisler Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Michigan going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Michigan beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 69-63 on Saturday. The over/under? 132. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. The Wolverines' forward Brandon Johns Jr. did his thing and had 20 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, OSU was able to grind out a solid win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, winning 68-59. Four players on the Buckeyes scored in the double digits: forward Kaleb Wesson (15), guard CJ Walker (14), forward Justin Ahrens (11), and forward Andre Wesson (10).

The wins brought Michigan up to 13-8 and OSU to 14-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Michigan rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46.90% on the season. But OSU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.30%, which places them 15th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buckeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio State have won three out of their last five games against Michigan.