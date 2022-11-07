Who's Playing
PFW @ No. 22 Michigan
What to Know
The #22 Michigan Wolverines and the PFW Mastodons will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Crisler Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Wolverines were 19-15 last year and made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 63-55. Meanwhile, PFW was on the positive side of .500 (21-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Michigan ranked worst with respect to takeaways last season, where the squad accrued only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Michigan, PFW was 24th best (top 7%) in takeaways, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 15.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.