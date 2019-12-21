Watch Michigan vs. Presbyterian: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Michigan vs. Presbyterian basketball game
Who's Playing
Presbyterian @ No. 14 Michigan
Current Records: Presbyterian 2-9; Michigan 8-3
What to Know
The #14 Michigan Wolverines' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose at noon ET on Saturday at Crisler Center. Michigan is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Michigan needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 71-70 to the Oregon Ducks. The Wolverines got a solid performance out of G Franz Wagner, who had 21 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Presbyterian suffered a grim 81-58 defeat to the Jacksonville Dolphins on Wednesday.
This next contest looks promising for Michigan, who are favored by a full 29.5 points. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past two games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.50
Odds
The Wolverines are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
