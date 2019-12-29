Watch Michigan vs. UMass Lowell: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Michigan vs. UMass Lowell basketball game
Who's Playing
UMass Lowell @ No. 11 Michigan
Current Records: UMass Lowell 6-8; Michigan 9-3
What to Know
The UMass Lowell River Hawks' will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to the #11 Michigan Wolverines' court at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crisler Center. Michigan should still be feeling good after a win, while UMass Lowell will be looking to right the ship.
The contest between UMass Lowell and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds last Friday was not a total blowout, but with UMass Lowell falling 93-81, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Michigan was fully in charge last week, breezing past the Presbyterian Blue Hose 86-44. The Wolverines relied on the efforts of G Eli Brooks, who had 16 points, and C Jon Teske, who had 15 points in addition to seven rebounds.
UMass Lowell is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.
UMass Lowell's loss took them down to 6-8 while Michigan's victory pulled them up to 9-3. A win for the River Hawks would reverse both their bad luck and Michigan's good luck. We'll see if the River Hawks manage to pull off that tough task or if the Wolverines keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.90
Odds
The Wolverines are a big 22.5-point favorite against the River Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
