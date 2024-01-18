Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Illinois 12-4, Michigan 7-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Illinois has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Crisler Center.

The point spread may have favored Illinois last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-67 to the Terrapins. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Illinois in their matchups with Maryland: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Marcus Domask, who scored 26 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Luke Goode, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds.

Michigan can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They came out on top against the Buckeyes by a score of 73-65. Winning is a bit easier when you nail nine more threes than your opponent, as Michigan did.

Among those leading the charge was Terrance Williams II, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Olivier Nkamhoua, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds.

The Fighting Illini's defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-4. As for the Wolverines, their victory bumped their record up to 7-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Illinois didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Michigan in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, but they still walked away with a 91-87 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Illinois since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Illinois has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Michigan.