Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Iowa 11-8, Michigan 7-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

Iowa has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crisler Center. Coming off a loss in a game Iowa was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Iowa found out the hard way on Wednesday. They lost 69-67 to the Terrapins on a last-minute layup From Jahmir Young.

Tony Perkins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points along with three steals. Another player making a difference was Owen Freeman, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines took a serious blow against the Boilermakers on Tuesday, falling 99-67. Michigan was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-25.

The Hawkeyes' defeat dropped their record down to 11-8. As for the Wolverines, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Iowa hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.1 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Iowa came up short against Michigan in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 90-80. Can Iowa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Michigan is a slight 1-point favorite against Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163 points.

Series History

Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Iowa.