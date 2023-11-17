Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: LBSU 1-2, Michigan 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: BTN Plus

What to Know

The LBSU Beach's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Michigan Wolverines at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Crisler Center. LBSU might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Tuesday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact LBSU found out the hard way. They took a 88-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aztecs. LBSU has struggled against San Diego State recently, as their game on Tuesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

LBSU's loss came about despite a quality game from Aboubacar Traore, who earned 14 points along with 8 assists and 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of AJ George, who earned 15 points.

Meanwhile, Michigan had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 27.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They took down the Red Storm 89-73.

Michigan can attribute much of their success to Dug McDaniel, who earned 26 points along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Nimari Burnett was another key contributor, earning 21 points.

The Beach now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Wolverines, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. LBSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been even better at 93.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.