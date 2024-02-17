Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Michigan State 16-9, Michigan 8-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Crisler Center. Michigan does have the home-court advantage, but Michigan State is expected to win by 6.5 points.

Penn State typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Michigan State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 80-72 victory over the Nittany Lions. That's two games straight that Michigan State has won by exactly eight points.

Malik Hall was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Jaden Akins, who scored 20 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Michigan found out the hard way on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: the Wolverines lost to the Fighting Illini, and the Wolverines lost bad. The score wound up at 97-68. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Michigan in their matchups with the Fighting Illini: they've now lost eight in a row.

Despite the defeat, Michigan got a solid performance out of Terrance Williams II, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Olivier Nkamhoua was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Michigan struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are 1-3 when they just don't pass the ball.

The Spartans are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season. As for the Wolverines, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-17.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Michigan State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Michigan State took their victory against the Wolverines in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 81-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Michigan State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Michigan State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Michigan.