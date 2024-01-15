Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Ohio State 12-4, Michigan 6-10

What to Know

Ohio State and Michigan are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Crisler Center. Ohio State is hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The point spread may have favored Ohio State last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Badgers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Ohio State has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Jamison Battle, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 64-57 to the Terrapins. Michigan got off to an early lead (up 12 with 0:08 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The Buckeyes' loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-4. As for the Wolverines, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-10 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ohio State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Ohio State came up short against Michigan in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 77-69. Can Ohio State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Michigan and Ohio State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.