WATCH: Michigan's Jordan Poole congratulates Sister Jean on Loyola-Chicago's run to the Final Four

Loyola-Chicago team chaplain Sister Jean became the face of the Ramblers and their NCAA Tournament run over the past few weeks. Not only did she become an embodiment of the team's spirit, she transformed into its unofficial spokesperson, too.

Sister Jean has been all the rage on social media too and despite the hectic schedules of the Ramblers' foes, opposing teams have taken notice of its 98-year-old media star. Michigan freshman Jordan Poole and Sister Jean had a nice moment after the Wolverines knocked out Loyola in the Final Four on Saturday.

Michigan’s Jordan Poole congratulates Sister Jean for the Ramblers’ run to the #FinalFour



"I told her I was a big fan," Poole said. "She got those guys -- she had their back the entire time and everybody talks about them being the Cinderella story, and she was getting a lot of attention. But being able to build a fan base how she did, and being able to have Loyola have so many fans out here and travel well, and I just thought the entire concept and everything that she brought to the table, and being able to have such a big impact on the team, being in a situation like this, I thought it was amazing.

"Like the kids don't really get to live in opportunities like this, so having those guys being able to do it and her being behind their back, I thought that was pretty cool."

Sister Jean left the game early after Michigan took a commanding lead late in the second half, but she stuck around to console Loyola players who were crushed after the Wolverines handed them a season-ending 69-57 defeat in the Final Four.

After Sister Jean's rise to fame as the lovable face of Loyola-Chicago, it's safe to say Poole isn't the only new fan of hers.