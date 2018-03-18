WATCH: Michigan's Mo Wagner pauses buzzer-beating celebration to acknowledge opponent
The Wolverines stunned Houston with a buzzer-beater to advance into the Sweet 16
Mayhem quickly ensued after Jordan Poole's 3-point heave to win the game for Michigan over Houston went through the net Saturday night.
As frenzied players and coaches ran wild on the floor in the celebratory aftermath, Wolverines star Moritz Wagner paused his own celebration to acknowledge his heart-broken opponent, Corey Davis Jr., who was standing on the sideline in disbelief of what had just transpired.
The shot that launched from the hands of Jordan Poole and landed in the net as the buzzer sounded gave Michigan a stunning 64-63 victory against the Cougars, who had just missed two free throws on the other end of the floor with 4 seconds remaining in the game.
Michigan will face the winner of North Carolina and Texas A&M in the Sweet 16.
