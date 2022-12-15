Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Chattanooga 7-3; Middle Tenn. 7-3

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Murphy Athletic Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Chattanooga was completely in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Johnson (TN) Royals 97-47 at home.

Meanwhile, the Belmont Bruins typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Middle Tenn. proved too difficult a challenge. The Blue Raiders picked up an 85-75 win. It took four tries, but they can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Their guard Teafale Lenard Jr did his thing and had 20 points along with eight boards and six blocks.

The Mocs are expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 7-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: Chattanooga is 10th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Chattanooga, Middle Tenn. enters the game with 17.3 takeaways on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Blue Raiders' favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a 5-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chattanooga have won both of the games they've played against Middle Tenn. in the last eight years.