Who's Playing

North Texas @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: North Texas 12-3; Middle Tenn. 9-6

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Texas Mean Green and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 10 of 2018. Middle Tenn. and North Texas will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Murphy Athletic Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Blue Raiders nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Middle Tenn. lost 75-72 to the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners on Thursday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Texas-San Antonio's guard John Buggs III as the clock expired. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Middle Tenn. to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the contest. Guard Eli Lawrence put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points along with six boards.

Speaking of close games: the Mean Green came out on top in a nail-biter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Thursday, sneaking past 70-66. North Texas' guard Tylor Perry did his thing and had 22 points.

North Texas' win lifted them to 12-3 while Middle Tenn.'s defeat dropped them down to 9-6. We'll see if North Texas can repeat their recent success or if Middle Tenn. bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a 3-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Texas have won four out of their last seven games against Middle Tenn.