Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 11-10; Middle Tenn. 13-9

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are heading back home. The Blue Raiders and the Texas-El Paso Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Murphy Athletic Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Middle Tenn. came up short against the Florida International Panthers this past Saturday, falling 82-74.

Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso came up short against the North Texas Mean Green this past Saturday, falling 52-42.

Middle Tenn. was able to grind out a solid victory over Texas-El Paso when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 66-59. Middle Tenn.'s win shoved the Miners out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won eight out of their last 11 games against Texas-El Paso.