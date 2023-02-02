Who's Playing
Texas-El Paso @ Middle Tenn.
Current Records: Texas-El Paso 11-10; Middle Tenn. 13-9
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are heading back home. The Blue Raiders and the Texas-El Paso Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Murphy Athletic Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Middle Tenn. came up short against the Florida International Panthers this past Saturday, falling 82-74.
Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso came up short against the North Texas Mean Green this past Saturday, falling 52-42.
Middle Tenn. was able to grind out a solid victory over Texas-El Paso when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 66-59. Middle Tenn.'s win shoved the Miners out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Middle Tenn. have won eight out of their last 11 games against Texas-El Paso.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 66 vs. Texas-El Paso 59
- Feb 21, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 77 vs. Texas-El Paso 59
- Mar 04, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 60 vs. Middle Tenn. 56
- Jan 30, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 67 vs. Middle Tenn. 66
- Mar 09, 2019 - Middle Tenn. 48 vs. Texas-El Paso 47
- Mar 06, 2019 - Middle Tenn. 69 vs. Texas-El Paso 53
- Jan 19, 2019 - Middle Tenn. 75 vs. Texas-El Paso 72
- Jan 27, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 81 vs. Texas-El Paso 50
- Mar 10, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 82 vs. Texas-El Paso 56
- Feb 04, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 57 vs. Middle Tenn. 54
- Jan 07, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 78 vs. Texas-El Paso 72