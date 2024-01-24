Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Jax. State 10-9, Middle Tennessee 6-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Jax. State Gamecocks and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 24th at Murphy Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Gamecocks ended up a good deal behind the Bulldogs and lost 74-57. Jax. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 73-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aggies.

The Gamecocks' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-9. As for the Blue Raiders, their loss was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 6-13.