Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: UAB 2-2, Middle Tennessee 3-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UAB is 8-2 against Middle Tennessee since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The UAB Blazers will head out on the road to face off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:30 p.m. ET at Murphy Athletic Center. UAB has insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-2 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Thursday, it was close, but the Blazers sidestepped the Braves for a 80-77 victory. That's two games straight that UAB has won by exactly three points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UAB to victory, but perhaps none more so than Alejandro Vasquez, who scored 25 points. Vasquez continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Efrem Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Blue Raiders humbled the Buffaloes with a 88-62 smackdown.

Their wins bumped the Blazers to 2-2 and the Blue Raiders to 3-1.

UAB is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UAB have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Middle Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a slight 1-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

UAB has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Middle Tennessee.