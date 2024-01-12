Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Clev. State 11-6, Milwaukee 8-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Clev. State Vikings and the Milwaukee Panthers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 12th at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Clev. State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They had just enough and edged the Norse out 88-85. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 26 to 14 on the offensive boards, as Clev. State did.

Meanwhile, everything went the Panthers' way against the Titans on Saturday as the Panthers made off with a 84-61 win.

The Vikings' win was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.6 points per game. As for the Panthers, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 8-8 record this season.

Friday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Milwaukee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Clev. State beat Milwaukee 93-80 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Will Clev. State repeat their success, or does Milwaukee have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.