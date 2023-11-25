Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Southern Miss after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Milwaukee 41-26.

If Southern Miss keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-4 in no time. On the other hand, Milwaukee will have to make due with a 3-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Southern Miss 2-4, Milwaukee 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Milwaukee Panthers at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Klotsche Center. Southern Miss come into this game with the #341 defense in the league, having only allowed 60.8 points per game on average this season.

Southern Miss' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 65-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jackrabbits. Southern Miss found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.1% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Tuesday the Panthers sidestepped the Saints for a 61-59 win.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 2-4.

Southern Miss is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Milwaukee struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 3.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Pierce Spencer: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Southern Miss