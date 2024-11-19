Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Clev. State 3-2, Minnesota 3-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Clev. State Vikings at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Williams Arena. The Golden Gophers' defense has only allowed 57.8 points per game this season, so the Vikings' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Minnesota is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 138.5, but even that wound up being too high. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 59-56 win over Yale on Saturday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Golden Gophers have posted since February 6th.

Dawson Garcia continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, earning 24 points along with six rebounds and two steals. That makes it four consecutive games in which he has scored at least a third of Minnesota's points. Another player making a difference was Brennan Rigsby, who had 15 points in addition to six rebounds.

Minnesota smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Clev. State was able to grind out a solid win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday, taking the game 71-63. That's two games straight that the Vikings have won by exactly eight points.

Among those leading the charge was Tevin Smith, who went 7 for 13 en route to 24 points plus seven rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Dylan Arnett, who went 5 for 9 en route to 10 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

Minnesota's victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Clev. State, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Everything came up roses for Minnesota against Clev. State in their previous matchup back in November of 2019, as the team secured an 85-50 win. Does Minnesota have another victory up their sleeve, or will Clev. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.