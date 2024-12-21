Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: FDU 4-9, Minnesota 6-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FDU Knights' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Arena. The Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.2 points per game this season.

FDU will face Minnesota after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Wednesday which, to be fair, was an imposing 160.5 points. FDU took a 77-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of La Salle. The Knights have struggled against the Explorers recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jameel Morris, who earned 13 points in addition to three steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (80%). Another player making a difference was Terrence Brown, who earned 21 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Even though they lost, FDU was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as La Salle only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Minnesota lost to Indiana on the road by a decisive 82-67 margin last Monday. The Golden Gophers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from Dawson Garcia, who went 9 for 15 en route to 22 points plus two blocks.

FDU's defeat dropped their record down to 4-9. As for Minnesota, their loss dropped their record down to 6-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: FDU has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Minnesota, though, as they've only made 29.1% of their threes this season. Given FDU's sizable advantage in that area, Minnesota will need to find a way to close that gap.