Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Maine 8-6, Minnesota 9-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Maine Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 29th at Williams Arena. Minnesota will be strutting in after a victory while Maine will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Minnesota proved last Thursday. They took down the Cardinals 80-63.

Minnesota got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Mike Mitchell Jr. out in front who scored 20 points along with five assists and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Mitchell Jr. has scored all season. Elijah Hawkins was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with nine assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears came up short against the Panthers last Thursday and fell 82-74. Maine has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Golden Gophers' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.4 points per game. As for the Black Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-6.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Minnesota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Minnesota's sizeable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Minnesota is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a eight game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 14-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

