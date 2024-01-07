Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Maryland 9-5, Minnesota 11-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Minnesota is 0-10 against Maryland since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. Minnesota will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday, the Golden Gophers had just enough and edged the Wolverines out 73-71.

Minnesota got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Elijah Hawkins out in front who scored 14 points along with seven assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hawkins has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Pharrel Payne, who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, Maryland unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 67-53 to the Boilermakers. Maryland found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jahmir Young, who scored 26 points. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Maryland struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Golden Gophers are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season. As for the Terrapins, their defeat ended a 19-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Minnesota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Minnesota is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a nine game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maryland has won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 6 years.