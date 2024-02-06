Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Michigan State 14-8, Minnesota 14-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Michigan State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Williams Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Spartans earned a 63-54 win over the Terrapins.

Michigan State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Malik Hall out in front who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. Tyson Walker was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Minnesota ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-66 win over the Wildcats. That's two games straight that Minnesota has won by exactly nine points.

Minnesota's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Pharrel Payne, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. Payne is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Hawkins, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten assists.

The Spartans' victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-8. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the Golden Gophers, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 14-7.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Michigan State just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Minnesota struggles in that department as they've made 47.6% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Minnesota and the Spartans pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Michigan State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Minnesota might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Michigan State is a 3-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.