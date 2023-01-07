Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Minnesota

Current Records: Nebraska 8-7; Minnesota 6-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Williams Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Minnesota lost a heartbreaker to the Wisconsin Badgers when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. It was close but no cigar for the Golden Gophers as they fell 63-60 to Wisconsin. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of forward Jamison Battle, who did not have his best game: he finished with 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 40 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between Nebraska and the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Nebraska falling 74-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Derrick Walker (15 points) was the top scorer for the Cornhuskers.

The losses put Minnesota at 6-7 and Nebraska at 8-7. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota is third worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.2 on average. Nebraska has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 48th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nebraska have won six out of their last ten games against Minnesota.