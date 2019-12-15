Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 3 Ohio State @ Minnesota
Current Records: Ohio State 9-0; Minnesota 4-5
What to Know
The #3 Ohio State Buckeyes are 4-1 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 6:30 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. OSU is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Buckeyes simply couldn't be stopped two weeks ago, as they easily beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 106-74. Ohio State's F Kaleb Wesson was one of the most active players for the team as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. Wesson didn't help his team much against the North Carolina Tar Heels two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Wesson's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Minnesota suffered a grim 72-52 defeat to the Iowa Hawkeyes last Monday. G Marcus Carr had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only two points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.
OSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Ohio State's win lifted them to 9-0 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 4-5. We'll see if OSU can repeat their recent success or if Minnesota bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 129
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Ohio State have won four out of their last five games against Minnesota.
- Dec 02, 2018 - Ohio State 79 vs. Minnesota 59
- Jan 20, 2018 - Ohio State 67 vs. Minnesota 49
- Jan 25, 2017 - Ohio State 78 vs. Minnesota 72
- Jan 08, 2017 - Minnesota 78 vs. Ohio State 68
- Dec 30, 2015 - Ohio State 78 vs. Minnesota 63
