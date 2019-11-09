Watch Minnesota vs. Oklahoma: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Oklahoma (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 1-0; Oklahoma 1-0

Last Season Records: Minnesota 21-13; Oklahoma 19-13

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners will square off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Pentagon. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Oklahoma and Minnesota will really light up the scoreboard.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, Oklahoma took down the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 85-67. G De'Vion Harmon and G Austin Reaves were among the main playmakers for the Sooners as the former had 23 points and the latter had 23 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Minnesota gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They steamrolled the Cleveland State Vikings 85-50. Minnesota was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Sooners and the Golden Gophers clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Pentagon -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Pentagon -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.