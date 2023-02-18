Who's Playing
Penn State @ Minnesota
Current Records: Penn State 15-11; Minnesota 7-16
What to Know
The Minnesota Golden Gophers lost both of their matches to the Penn State Nittany Lions last season on scores of 46-67 and 51-60, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Minnesota has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Penn State at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Williams Arena. The Nittany Lions will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The contest between Minnesota and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Minnesota falling 68-56 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Penn State had enough points to win and then some against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, taking their matchup 93-81. Guard Jalen Pickett took over for Penn State, finishing with 41 points (a whopping 44% of their total) and eight dimes.
Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 8. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in ten of their 14 home games.
Minnesota is now 7-16 while Penn State sits at 15-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Gophers are stumbling into the game with the 349th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. The Nittany Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 359th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a big 8-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota and Penn State both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Penn State 60 vs. Minnesota 51
- Feb 17, 2022 - Penn State 67 vs. Minnesota 46
- Feb 12, 2022 - Minnesota 76 vs. Penn State 70
- Mar 03, 2021 - Penn State 84 vs. Minnesota 65
- Feb 08, 2020 - Penn State 83 vs. Minnesota 77
- Jan 15, 2020 - Minnesota 75 vs. Penn State 69
- Mar 14, 2019 - Minnesota 77 vs. Penn State 72
- Jan 19, 2019 - Minnesota 65 vs. Penn State 64
- Jan 15, 2018 - Minnesota 95 vs. Penn State 84
- Feb 25, 2017 - Minnesota 81 vs. Penn State 71
- Jan 14, 2017 - Penn State 52 vs. Minnesota 50
- Jan 05, 2016 - Penn State 86 vs. Minnesota 77