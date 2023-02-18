Who's Playing

Penn State @ Minnesota

Current Records: Penn State 15-11; Minnesota 7-16

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers lost both of their matches to the Penn State Nittany Lions last season on scores of 46-67 and 51-60, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Minnesota has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Penn State at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Williams Arena. The Nittany Lions will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Minnesota and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Minnesota falling 68-56 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Penn State had enough points to win and then some against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, taking their matchup 93-81. Guard Jalen Pickett took over for Penn State, finishing with 41 points (a whopping 44% of their total) and eight dimes.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 8. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in ten of their 14 home games.

Minnesota is now 7-16 while Penn State sits at 15-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Gophers are stumbling into the game with the 349th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. The Nittany Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 359th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 8-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota and Penn State both have six wins in their last 12 games.