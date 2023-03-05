Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Minnesota

Current Records: Wisconsin 16-13; Minnesota 8-20

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wisconsin Badgers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 5 of 2020. Minnesota and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Williams Arena. The Golden Gophers will be strutting in after a victory while the Badgers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Minnesota proved too difficult a challenge. Minnesota skirted by RU 75-74 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from forward Jamison Battle with 0:01 remaining. Forward Pharrel Payne and forward Dawson Garcia were among the main playmakers for Minnesota as the former dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds and the latter had 19 points along with seven boards.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Wisconsin as they fell 63-61 to the Purdue Boilermakers this past Thursday. Forward Tyler Wahl had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in ten of their 16 home games.

Minnesota's victory brought them up to 8-20 while Wisconsin's loss pulled them down to 16-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Gophers are stumbling into the matchup with the 351st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, Wisconsin enters the game with only 8.7 turnovers per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Badgers' favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.84

Odds

The Badgers are a 5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wisconsin have won ten out of their last 12 games against Minnesota.