WATCH: Minnesota's Marcus Carr hits late go-ahead 3-pointer to down Ohio State on the road

Minnesota closed on a 5-0 run in the final 50.5 seconds Thursday night to seal a come-from-behind 62-59 win over Ohio State on the Buckeyes' own court. The Golden Gophers trailed by nine at the half and played catch-up for most of the second half before Marcus Carr hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left.

Ohio State's last-ditch effort to force overtime proved futile after Carr's dagger as Andre Wesson's full-court pass attempt to Kaleb Wesson flew untouched and out of bounds, giving Minnesota the ball back. A subsequent Ohio State foul sent Minnesota's Daniel Oturu to the line -- and he missed -- but a half-court heave as time expired from Duane Washington fell just short.

Carr led all scorers with 21 points, and his clutch triple was one of three big ones on the night -- 13 of his 21 came in the second half. Ohio State's Kyle Young led the Buckeyes on the night with 14 points. Wesson, the team's leading scorer, went 1-of-10 from the floor and finished with 2 points and 14 boards -- tying his lowest-scoring output in more than a year.

It's the first season sweep for Minnesota of Ohio State since 2005, the first win over the Buckeyes coming a month ago in what was then their first loss of the season and first real blemish on the resume. Since then, Ohio State has lost seven of its last 10 games and slid towards the very rock bottom of the Big Ten standings.

A Buckeyes bounce back isn't out of question, but the skid could certainly continue. Three of their next four come on the road, with Sunday's game against Northwestern looking more and more like a battle for the basement in the Big Ten.

As for Minnesota, mission accomplished with its own resolve. This is a nice road win after falling on the road to Rutgers on Sunday, and one that could catapult it with a wave of momentum in the heart of conference play. Minnesota plays league-leading No. 11 Michigan State at home on Sunday.