Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Missouri 16-4, Miss. State 16-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Miss. State is 8-2 against Missouri since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The experts predicted Miss. State would be headed in after a win, but Alabama made sure that didn't happen. Miss. State took an 88-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of Alabama. The Bulldogs have struggled against the Crimson Tide recently, as the game was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Josh Hubbard, who had 38 points. What's more, he also racked up six threes, the most he's had since back in March of 2024. KeShawn Murphy was another key player, going 8 for 13 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Missouri, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Tuesday. They came out on top against Ole Miss by a score of 83-75 on Saturday.

Missouri's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tamar Bates, who went 8 for 13 en route to 26 points plus five rebounds, and Caleb Grill, who posted 22 points plus five rebounds and three steals. Grill had some trouble finding his footing against Texas last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Miss. State's loss dropped their record down to 16-5. As for Missouri, their victory was their 15th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Miss. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.8 points per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Miss. State took their win against Missouri in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 75-51. Will Miss. State repeat their success, or does Missouri have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Miss. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.