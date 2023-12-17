Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: North Texas 5-4, Miss. State 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miss. State Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at Cadence Bank Arena. North Texas' defense has only allowed 58.4 points per game this season, so Miss. State's offense will have their work cut out for Miss. State.

Last Sunday, the Mean Green lost 60-59 to the Rams on a last-minute shot with less than a second left in the second quarter. North Texas got off to an early lead (up 12 with 0:02 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jason Edwards, who scored 19 points. Another player making a difference was Aaron Scott, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bulldogs beat the Racers 85-81 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Miss. State.

Miss. State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Shakeel Moore out in front who scored 16 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Moore has scored all season. D.J. Jeffries was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Mean Green's loss dropped their record down to 5-4. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 8-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: North Texas have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Miss. State, though, as they've only made 31.3% of their threes per game this season. Given North Texas' sizeable advantage in that area, Miss. State will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Texas is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Miss. State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 125.5 points.

Series History

Miss. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.