Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Tennessee 11-3, Miss. State 11-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Tennessee has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Tennessee Volunteers and the Miss. State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Humphrey Coliseum. Tennessee is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Tennessee has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 19 points or more this season. They claimed a resounding 90-64 win over the Rebels at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as Tennessee did.

Tennessee relied on the efforts of Zakai Zeigler, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten assists, and Jonas Aidoo, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that Zeigler posted ten or more assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahmai Mashack, who scored ten points.

Meanwhile, Miss. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 68-62 defeat to the Gamecocks.

The Volunteers pushed their record up to 11-3 with that victory, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 23.09 points. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Tennessee beat Miss. State 70-59 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Does Tennessee have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miss. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Tennessee is a slight 2-point favorite against Miss. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss. State.